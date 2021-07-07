Left Menu

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 13:54 IST
Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures
New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 17.2 to Rs 1,289.9 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for July delivery moved up by Rs 17.2, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 1,289.9 per 10 kg in 16,835 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.PTI SRS SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

