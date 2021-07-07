Piramal Realty Unveils Digitally Enabled Homes

Introduces DigiSelect Homes to experience future living for the first-time-ever at Piramal Mahalaxmi, Piramal Aranya and Piramal Vaikunth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, has set a new benchmark in premium living by foraying into digitally enabled apartments with the launch of DigiSelect Homes across its residential portfolio in Mumbai. These digitally enabled homes will boost the convenience/luxury quotient with advanced technology that will allow homebuyers to control their devices through voice command and app-controlled biometrics.

DigiSelect Home features at a glance: · Lights controlled by app or voice assistant · TV, fan, AC controlled by app or voice assistant · Opening and closing of curtains touch-free and automated · Live streaming security cameras · Main lock will be app- controlled · Presence sensors in washrooms · Energy saving technology · Customisable light scenes DigiSelect Homes are equipped with advanced energy efficient features that can open and close curtains, customize lights and control room temperatures with app and voice-controlled home assistants. The main lock will have an app-controlled interface, making entering the home keyless, secure and hassle-free. These homes will also have a dual security camera setup that would live stream the interiors (living room) and exteriors (lobby area outside the door) of your home through a secured app and alert if any movement is detected in your absence. Home security is of extreme importance as it enables homebuyers to keep a keen eye not only on the security of their asset, but also their family. With such cutting-edge technology, future living can be experienced at the convenience of your fingertips! Mr. Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, “Today, young homebuyers prefer digital experiences in their homes; which compliments their high-tech lifestyle, matching their aspirational status seamlessly. With this launch, we will offer our residents the future of luxury living with endless possibilities. We aim to create homes that significantly improve the quality of life of individuals and families by beginning the journey to intelligent luxury.” In the current market, smart, multifunctional, interactive, sustainable and flexible spaces are expected to drive demand and help strike a work-life balance. The rising demand for innovative home products in India is a result of an upgrade in wireless internet, cloud-based services, and convergence-based technologies such as IoT (Internet of things), ushering in a new era in intelligent home automation. The digitally enabled Homes Market in India was valued at $1,790.9 million in 2018, and is expected to reach at $13,574.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.8% (during the forecast period 2019-2026), according to a report by Allied Market Research. Piramal Realty has set up an experiential zone featuring voice and app-controlled curtains, lights, morning scene-setting, an automated door lock that can be operated through OTP at Piramal Mahalaxmi, Piramal Aranya and Piramal Vaikunth. The experience zones are set up in a way to showcase the intelligent side of luxury living and give a glimpse of an all-inclusive set-up to today’s potential tech-savvy consumers who are beginning their journey into the future of living. About Piramal Realty Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India’s leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world’s most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company. Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty’s developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living. About Piramal Group The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India’s foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group’s consolidated revenues were ~US$1.7 billion in FY2021, with ~37% of revenues generated from outside India. The Group’s diversified portfolio includes presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate. Image 1: Artist impression of beautifully designed Living room of the Digiselect homes with an exceptional view of the Mahalaxmi racecourse and the Arabian sea from the private sundeck Image 2: Artist impression of the view from the exterior of the magnificently crafted Digiselect homes with a stunning backdrop of the Mumbai skyline PWR PWR

