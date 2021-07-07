Left Menu

JK Tyre widens OEM supply to Hyundai Motor India

JK Tyre is supplying its UX Royale High Performance Tyre for the Alcazar.Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model is a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:39 IST
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it has widened its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supply to Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) with the addition of the automobile maker's latest SUV Alcazar.

Earlier, the company has been an OEM tyre supplier for Hyundai's popular midsize SUV Creta. JK Tyre is supplying its 'UX Royale High Performance Tyre' for the Alcazar.

''Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model is a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our strong relationship and our commitment to our OEM customers,'' JK Tyre & Industries Technical Director V K Misra said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India said its partnership with JK Tyre to offer Hyundai Alcazar with UX Royale High Performance tyres ''continues to carry forward this SUV's premium quotient with superior comfort, handling and driving dynamics''.

