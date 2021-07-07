Bengal budget: sharp jump in allocation to disaster

West Bengal's Rs 3.08 lakh crore budget for 2021-22 presented in the assembly on Wednesday was up by 20 per cent, while allocations to departments such as home and hill affairs and disaster management were increased over nine times compared to those in the previous year.

Budget allocation is an intention of the state to spend the amount but the actual spending could vary due to various factors.

Advertisement

The departments that saw a sharp spike in allocation were health, home and hill affairs, disaster management, education, and women and child development in the wake of several targeted schemes announced by the government.

The home and hill department's allocation is Rs 11,939 crore in 2021-22 as compared to Rs 1,299 crore of last year which is a nine-time jump.

The allocation to the disaster management department also jumped to Rs 2,105 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 215 crore in 2020-21, showing a 10-time leap.

The West Bengal government has also increased allocation to the health department by over 400 per cent to Rs 16,368 crore to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic effectively. In the previous budget, the allocation was Rs 4,608 crore.

The department of women and child development also saw an allocation of Rs 16,046 crore which is three times the previous year's allocation of Rs 5,486 crore.

Allocation for the food and supplies department was increased by around 50 per cent to Rs 12,293 crore.

The budget allocation for the school education department for the current fiscal stood at Rs 35,170 crore which is over four times that of the last year's allocation of Rs 8,750 crore.

The higher education department also received Rs 5,143 crore during the fiscal as against Rs 700 crore in the FY21 budget allocation.

The transport department was also enriched with a higher allocation of nearly 100 per cent to Rs 1,737 crore as against Rs 985 crore in the previous fiscal.

The backward class department's budget allocation was Rs 2,172 crore which is nearly two and half times more than that of the previous year's budget. The minority affairs department too received a healthy rise to Rs 4,777 crore.

Compared to these, industries and tourism witnessed a comparatively small rise in the respective budget allocation.

The industry and commerce department saw an allocation of Rs 1,292 crore, up from Rs 1,158 crore allotted in the previous year. The MSME and textile department was allocated Rs 1,144 crore during the year as against Rs 880 crore budgeted in the year before.

Tourism, which is one of the most adversely hit sectors during the ongoing pandemic, seemed to be neglected if the budget allocation is any indication.

The department received an allocation of Rs 457 crore as compared to Rs 400 crore allocated in the FY21 estimates.

The total budget for FY22 is Rs 3,08,727 crore as compared to Rs 2,55,677 crore placed in FY21. The actual spending of the departments in FY21 is not readily available for comparison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)