Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port under control -authorities

A fire on a ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali Port, the Middle East's largest transshipment hub, has been brought under control, the government's Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Wednesday. The fire was caused by an explosion from a "normal accident" in a container holding flammable material, DMO Director General Mona Al Marri told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 03:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The fire was caused by an explosion from a "normal accident" in a container holding flammable material, DMO Director General Mona Al Marri told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel. Earlier, DMO said in a statement that there were no casualties. It posted footage of water being pumped to douse flames and debris at the scene.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is the region's trade, business and tourism hub. "A fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port has been brought under control; no casualties have been reported," DMO said on Twitter.

It said the ship, which was not identified, was preparing to dock at one of the berths "away from the port's main shipping line". Al Arabiya cited the Dubai government as saying the ship's crew had been evacuated in time.

DP World, which owns Jebel Ali Port, had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Witnesses had heard a blast. Two fire trucks and other emergency vehicles could be seen heading south of Dubai, one Reuters correspondent said.

Port authorities are taking the necessary measures to ensure normal movement of ships, the DMO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

