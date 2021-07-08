Left Menu

Deliveroo reports 88% surge in second-quarter orders

Deliveroo on Thursday reported an 88% jump in second-quarter orders to 78 million, although the food delivery firm forecast that annual gross margins would be in the lower half of its prior estimates.

The company that listed in London in March said growth in the annual gross transaction value (GTV), which measures the total value paid by customers apart from tips, is expected between 50% and 60%, up from the previously forecast 30-40%.

