Left Menu

DDA extends last date for payment of balance bid premium for e-auctions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 11:53 IST
DDA extends last date for payment of balance bid premium for e-auctions
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the financial distress faced by people during the second wave of COVID-19, the DDA has extended the last date for submitting balance 75 per cent bid premium to July 31, for successful bidders in e-auction, officials said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced the relief in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

''Considering the financial distress and hardships faced due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA has provided huge relief to successful bidders, by giving extension of time to submit balance 75 per cent of bid premium in e-auction cases,'' it said.

DDA is allowing extended period of the balance payment, where last date happened to be on or after April 1, but before July 31, officials said.

In such cases, now the last date of payment for balance 75 per cent of bid premium has been extended till July 31, subject to payment of interest on the delayed payment.

For further details, the DDA website or e-auction may be visited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021