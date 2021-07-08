Left Menu

UK's Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about COVID recovery

"I feel cautiously optimistic that as we reopen, the economy is moving up a gear and we should have confidence about that," he told radio station LBC. Official data for April showed that economic output was still 3.7% below its pre-pandemic level. The Bank of England forecasts the economy will return to its pre-pandemic size by the end of the year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:43 IST
