Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as tech tumbles on persistent regulatory fears

** The Hang Seng index fell 2.9%, to 27,153.13, lowest since Jan. 4, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.2%, to 9,822.56 points.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:14 IST
Hong Kong stocks slumped on Thursday to a six-month low, as tech firms tumbled amid persistent regulatory worries.

** The Hang Seng index fell 2.9%, to 27,153.13, lowest since Jan. 4, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.2%, to 9,822.56 points. ** Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index tumbled 3.7% to its lowest since Oct. 7, posting its seventh straight day of losses.

** Bilibili Inc, Meituan, Baidu Inc and JD.Com Inc retreated between 3.6% and 7.3%. ** Tencent and Alibaba sank 3.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

** China's market regulator said on Wednesday it had fined a number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR). ** Amid persistent regulatory worries, Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities said，"those leading tech companies are still in the process of seeking a bottom."

** He added a decreasing U.S. ten-year yield since June also dampen the appeal of traditional cyclical firms, making investors more reluctant to rotate when there was a slump in new economy stocks. ** On the other hand, Beijing's surprise hint at monetary easing raised worries over the health of China's economy.

** China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, the cabinet said on Wednesday. ** "We expect this policy action may yield negative sentiment among investors who may infer that the authority may be concerned about a weaker-than-expected economic recovery, implying potentially higher credit risks ahead," CITI analysts Judy Zhang and Julia Cheung said in a report.

