Left Menu

Magenta to deploy M&M's Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles in Bengaluru

Mahindra Mahindra on Thursday said it has partnered with clean energy solutions provider Magenta to deploy its Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles in Bengaluru for last-mile delivery of both essential and non-essential goods.Under the partnership, Magenta will deploy a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheelers, which will be inducted into its delivery fleet of the new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport EVET platform, the company said in a statement.This partnership with Magenta seamlessly connects the entire EV ecosystem and will help in streamlining the last-mile delivery segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 14:28 IST
Magenta to deploy M&M's Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has partnered with clean energy solutions provider Magenta to deploy its Treo Zor electric cargo vehicles in Bengaluru for last-mile delivery of both essential and non-essential goods.

Under the partnership, Magenta will deploy a hundred Mahindra Treo Zor electric three-wheelers, which will be inducted into its delivery fleet of the new e-mobility Electric Vehicle Enabled Transport (EVET) platform, the company said in a statement.

''This partnership with Magenta seamlessly connects the entire EV ecosystem and will help in streamlining the last-mile delivery segment. With Magenta, we are eager to transform the last mile deliveries in more cities,'' Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu said.

Mahindra Treo Zor has already travelled more than 1.82 million km on the Indian roads, he said adding,''the connected EV technology on the Treo Zor has attracted many new age startups, e-commerce players given its attractive customer value proposition and environmental benefits.'' Magenta Managing Director Maxson Lewis said while there is a growing intent for e-commerce companies to move towards electric mobility, they need a complete solution and an ecosystem view.

''Magenta was well placed to provide this solution set – from EV charging hardware and software to EV charging services. And now with the EVET platform, e-mobility, the circle of EV solutions comes full circle at Magenta,'' he said adding ''an able and proven product from the stables of Mahindra'' would support its mandate of providing EV solutions.

Under EVET, Magenta is launching people and cargo transport services which will also include vehicle charging support through ChargeGrid, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021