GI certified Madurai malli and other traditional flowers exported from Tamil Nadu

For ensuring that Indians living abroad get supplies of fresh flowers to deities at home and temples, consignments of Geographical Indications (GI) certified Madurai malli and other traditional flowers such as button rose, lily, chamanthi and marigold were exported today to the USA and Dubai from Tamil Nadu.

The flowers for the consignments were sourced from Nilakottai, Dindigul and Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu by APEDA registered M/s.VanguardExports, Coimbatore.

The exporters of consignments were supported by professors from the floriculture department of Tamil NaduAgriculture University, Coimbatore in the adoption of packaging technology to increase the shelf life of the flowers. Direct contacts with the farmers to cultivate quality flowers were undertaken by the exporters and the initiative generated employment to about 130 women workers and about 30 skilled workers.

Indian communities in Dubai and the USA would be able to offer fresh flowers to Hindu deities both at home and at temples while celebrating religious and cultural festivals after exports of flowers from India continue at regular intervals.

During 2020-2021, fresh-cut flowers jasmine flowers and bouquets (comprising of jasmine and other traditional flowers) valued at Rs 66.28 crores were exported to countries like the USA, UAE, Singapore, etc. Out of which, a value of Rs.11.84 crores was exported from the Tamil Nadu region through major airports of Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Jasmine (Jasminum Officinale) is one of the most popular flowers found across the world. The scent of Jasmine is synonymous with the splendour of Madurai's Meenakshi Temple, Madurai has emerged as a major market for the malligai grown in its neighbourhood, and has evolved into the 'jasmine capital' of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)