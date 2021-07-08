Left Menu

Spanish PM's news conference in Lithuania halted for jet take-off

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:32 IST
Spanish PM's news conference in Lithuania halted for jet take-off
  Spain

A news conference of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausea at a Lithuanian airbase was interrupted on Thursday when Spanish jets were scrambled to respond to the launch of a Russian warplane. A live broadcast showed the news conference at Siauliai airbase, in front of the nose of a military jet, interrupted after three minutes, as pilots began running towards the plane and climbing inside.

Nausea briefly continued speaking, until he and Sanchez were led aside. The podiums and flags were removed and media dispersed to clear the way for take-off. Spanish jets, based in Lithuania on a NATO mission to police Baltic air space, took off at 0855 GMT after reports that a military jet had taken off from Russia's Kaliningrad region without filing a flight plan, said a spokesperson for the Lithuanian army's joint chiefs of staff.

After the take-off, the news conference resumed, and Sanchez thanked the pilots "for the hard work they do to defend the territorial integrity of Lithuania as we just saw." There was no danger to Sanchez or Nausea, the Lithuanian president's spokesman said.

Seven Spanish Eurofighter jets have been based at Siauliai airbase since April 30 for the Baltic air policing mission, which also includes four Italian F-35 aircraft at Estonia's Amari airbase. The Baltic air police mission routinely follows Russian military aircraft flying over international waters over the Baltic Sea between the Russian mainland and the Kaliningrad enclave. The Russian jets often fly without filing a flight plan.

