Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar on Thursday announced its entry into Indian energy sector through 100 per cent acquisition of wind turbine original equipment manufacturer Senvion India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:11 IST
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India
Alfanar has presence in Europe, India and the Middle East. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar on Thursday announced its entry into Indian energy sector through 100 per cent acquisition of wind turbine original equipment manufacturer Senvion India. Alfanar said the deal will strengthen its competitive position in the country to grow multi-dimensional solutions in renewable energy and grid transmission along with powering Senvion India to continue to operate as a full-fledged OEM in the market.

Senvion India will provide full EPC and O&M solutions for wind power projects to customers in India. The acquisition was made through Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company Ltd (GREDHCL), a dedicated investment vehicle set-up by promoters of Alfanar. Jamal Wadi, Managing Director of GREDHCL and President of Alfanar's energy & renewable business, said that renewable energy is the only solution for sustainable planet.

"Given the single digit penetration of renewable energy in overall energy mix, we have a long way to go. Alfanar's investment in Senvion India is a start towards the goal to be a major player in Indian energy sector through its services in the fields of renewable energy and grid substations." Wadi said India is a strategic market for Alfanar. "With Alfanar's support and commitment to Senvion's experienced leadership team, we will significantly contribute to India's goal of sustainable power generation and 'Make In India' initiative."

With 480 MWs operational, 370 MWs under execution and 1.3 GWs under development, Alfanar is a global renewable energy developer with presence in Europe, India and the Middle East. In India, Alfanar Global Development has commissioned 300 MW wind project in Gujarat that was awarded under SECI III. It is also executing another 300 MW of wind project in Gujarat that was awarded under SECI V. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021