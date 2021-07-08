Left Menu

Consignments of GI certified flowers exported to USA, Dubai from Tamil Nadu: Com min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 17:03 IST
Consignments of geographical indications (GI) certified Madurai malli and other traditional flowers such as button rose, lily, chamanthi, and marigold were exported on Thursday to the US and Dubai from Tamil Nadu, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The exporters of consignments were supported by professors from the floriculture department of Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Coimbatore in the adoption of packaging technology to increase the shelf life of the flowers, it said.

Under Geographical Indication (GI) law, a product is identified as a good or an item manufactured or produced in a particular region. It enjoys a specific reputation that is attributable to that geographical region.

It is a legal right under which the GI holder can prohibit others from using the same name.

During 2020-2021, fresh-cut flowers, jasmine flowers, and bouquets valued at Rs 66.28 crore were exported to countries like the USA, UAE, and Singapore, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

