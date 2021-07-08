Go First looks to expand operations in CIS region

Wadia group-owned domestic carrier Go First, earlier known as GoAir, on Thursday said it is looking to expand operations in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region, and as part of this transported a shipment of essential medical supplies to Tashkent from Delhi.

Aimed at expanding dedicated cargo services in the CIS region, GO FIRST is committed to delivering critical logistics during the pandemic between India and CIS nations, the airline said in a release. Go First is focused on improving cargo operations between India and Uzbekistan, as India is the primary exporter of essential pharmaceutical supplies to the CIS nation, it said, adding the charter operations will further enhance and streamline the supply chain for both the pharmaceutical sector and CIS region.

Advertisement

''Go First is eyeing expansion in the CIS region including Uzbekistan and this dedicated cargo charter is a step in that direction,'' said Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First.

These flights will further increase the airline's network in the region and will definitively support the supply chain movement, he said. ''We are exploring newer avenues in future to enhance and streamline cargo charter experience across our entire network. With Go First's competitive advantages, companies will greatly benefit from our value added services,'' Khona added. The airline, which branded itself as 'Go First' from Go Air, and switched the business model to ultra low-cost from low-cost, has filed preliminary papers for initial share sale wrth Rs 3,600 crore. The proceeds will be mainly used to repay dues. However, late last month, markets regulator Sebi temporarily suspended its Initial Public Offering (IPO) reportedly due to pending enquiry against Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Company Ltd and its promoters, Wadias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)