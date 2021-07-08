Left Menu

Beyond Meat launches plant-based chicken tenders at nearly 400 U.S. restaurants

Beyond Meat Inc brought back a chicken offering to its product portfolio with the launch of plant-based chicken tenders on Thursday as the faux meat maker looks to capitalize on the booming demand for meat alternatives during the pandemic. Its latest product, being launched in around 400 U.S. restaurants, comes nearly two years after the company discontinued a chicken strip product following negative reviews.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:03 IST
Beyond Meat, which sells faux meat in over 100,000 outlets worldwide, saw its food service business struggle last year as outlets were shut due to the pandemic. In the company's latest quarterly report, Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said he was seeing a "slow thaw" of that trend.

