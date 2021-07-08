Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower on Wall Street

Stocks fell broadly in early trading on Wall Street Thursday as traders turned cautious following a series of record highs for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 pulled back 1.3per cent, and about 95per cent of the stocks in the index were lower. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses, which helped pull the Nasdaq composite down 1.5per cent. Bond yields continued to fall as traders worried that the Federal Reserve will start withdrawing some of its measures supporting the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30per cent. It traded as high as 1.74per cent at the end of March.

