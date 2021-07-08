Left Menu

Mumbai airport passenger volumes up 60 pc in June

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:18 IST
Mumbai airport passenger volumes up 60 pc in June
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Passenger traffic at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which was hit by the second wave of the pandemic in the early part of the year, gathered pace in June with passenger volume logging around 60 per cent growth in the previous month.

The airport, which had the distinction of being the country's second-largest airport in passenger volumes prior to the emergence of the pandemic last year, handled 6,94,890 passengers in the previous month as against 4,34,680 passengers in May this year, the private airport operator said.

Meanwhile, in the first half (January-June) of the calendar year 2021, CSMIA handled a total of approximately 72,61,158 passengers and operated over 77,797 flights across domestic and international destinations, it said.

Of the total passenger volume in HICY21, approximately 64,87,066 were domestic and the rest 7,74,092 were international passengers. During this period, CSMIA handled as many as 63,992 flights on the local routes and 13,895 on the overseas routes, it stated According to the release, the airport Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, having witnessed the highest traffic of over 2,13,770 passengers to and from CSMIA.

This was followed by Newark (US) with over 88,010 and Heathrow with 75,470 passengers respectively.

Similarly, amongst the domestic destinations, Delhi saw the highest movements with over 9,46,890 passengers, followed by Goa with 5,42,350 and Bengaluru with 4,32,180 passengers respectively, CSMIA said.

During the period, the airport also saw the addition of new routes/destinations such as Darbhanga, Adampur, and Kalaburagi amongst others, within the country and places like Batam, Armenia, Miami, and Houston among the international ones, it said.

While the passenger traffic is increasing steadily, the majority of states, as well as international countries, require a negative RT-PCR certificate, as per the airport operator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021