UK signs trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein

Britain's government said it signed a free trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Thursday, its latest post-Brexit trade agreement. The deal would help sectors including digital, financial and professional business services and cut tariffs for British exports, the trade ministry said.

The signing of the deal on Thursday followed an agreement in principle reached last month by the four countries. (Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

