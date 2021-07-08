UK signs trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
Britain's government said it signed a free trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Thursday, its latest post-Brexit trade agreement. The deal would help sectors including digital, financial and professional business services and cut tariffs for British exports, the trade ministry said. The signing of the deal on Thursday followed an agreement in principle reached last month by the four countries.
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's government said it signed a free trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Thursday, its latest post-Brexit trade agreement. The deal would help sectors including digital, financial and professional business services and cut tariffs for British exports, the trade ministry said.
The signing of the deal on Thursday followed an agreement in principle reached last month by the four countries. (Writing by William Schomberg. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iceland
- digital
- post-Brexit
- British
- Britain
- William Schomberg
- Norway
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British minister urges same rules for streaming services, broadcasters -Times
Hong Kong's Next Digital says Apple Daily newspaper to end by Saturday
Marketplaces Enhance Reach and Store Fulfilment Digitally for Millions of Retailers
Hong Kong's Next Digital says Apple Daily newspaper to end on Saturday
Hong Kong's Next Digital says Apple Daily newspaper to end by Saturday