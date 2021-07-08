Left Menu

Bridge collapses in U'khand, valleys cut off

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:57 IST
The Darma, Vyas and Chaudas valleys were cut off from the rest of the border districts on Thursday after a 48-metre-long concrete bridge was washed away following heavy rains.

The bridge was built over the Kulagar rivulet on the Tanakpur-Tawaghat national highway, close to the Indo-China border, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) AK Shukla said.

A trek route has been developed as a substitute by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the time being, he said.

Transshipment is being done along a 100-metre area to reach either side of the breached road, Shukla said.

The BRO has said a Bailey bridge will be built as an alternative within five days to resume vehicular movement to the border valleys, he added.

