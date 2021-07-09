Left Menu

JSW Steel output grows 39 pc to 4.10 MT in Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:12 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@jswsteel)
Private steelmaker JSW Steel on Friday reported 39 percent growth in its crude steel output to 4.10 million tonnes (MT) during the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had produced 2.96 MT in the April-June quarter of 2020-21, JSW Steel said in a statement.

In June alone, it produced 1.37 MT, up 18 percent from 1.16 MT in the same month of 2020.

The capacity utilization level of the company came down to 91 percent during the quarter under review, compared to 93 percent a year ago due to a shortage of oxygen supply, which was diverted for medical purposes to combat the COVID-19 virus.

During the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the company said it has supplied over 65,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various hospitals across the country. JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

