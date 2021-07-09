Left Menu

Train derails in Austrian Alps, 15 slightly hurt - (A)

Fifteen people were slightly injured.The derailment happened on the Mur Valley railway, a narrow-gauge line in central Austria, the Austria Press Agency reported. The local Red Crosss initial information was that one of the trains carriages fell into the Mur River.Everyone on board the train was rescued, APA reported. Some 50 people were believed to be affected, including 45 children.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:51 IST
Train derails in Austrian Alps, 15 slightly hurt - (A)
A goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

A train derailed early Friday on a railway line in the Austrian Alps, and one carriage apparently fell into a river, authorities said. Fifteen people were slightly injured.

The derailment happened on the Mur Valley railway, a narrow-gauge line in central Austria, the Austria Press Agency reported. The local Red Cross's initial information was that one of the train's carriages fell into the Mur River.

Everyone on board the train was rescued, APA reported. Some 50 people were believed to be affected, including 45 children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021