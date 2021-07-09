Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr Launches His First Book: Lose Fat, Get Fittr

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Focuses on easy-to-understand science behind nutrition and fitness • Available on Amazon, Flipkart and Bukr Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO of Fittr, today released his first book, ‘Lose Fat, Get Fittr’. The book was launched during a virtual event on Facebook.

Published by Rupa Publications, the book encourages its readers to begin their fitness journey and busts myths around nutrition and fitness. ‘Lose Fat, Get Fittr’ is a comprehensive and easy-to-use guide to nutrition and fitness that is based on scientific research. It will educate the readers about ‘quantified nutrition’ and exercise, the two fundamental pillars of good health.

Sharing his experience of writing the book, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said, “There is a lot of misinformation on nutrition and fitness around us that derails our fitness journey even before it can begin. With ‘Lose Fat, Get Fittr’, my aim is to share the right knowledge and dispel all the myths. By applying the principles and tenets shared in this book, people from all walks of life will be able to incorporate a healthy lifestyle and achieve their fitness goals – all by themselves. I am confident that it will act as the reader's guide to a new life.” Bollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur, Suniel Shetty said, “If your goal is to live a healthy life, you could not have asked for a better mentor and guide than JC and this book. ‘Lose Fat, Get Fittr’ is a distillation of the knowledge that JC (as everyone calls him) has shared with his community over the years. With this knowledge, Fittr has helped transform the lives of more than 2,00,000 people from all walks of life. People who were lost, dazed and confused because they had fallen prey to random nutrition advice and followed fad diets who finally discovered, thanks to Fittr, that the science of becoming healthy is not at all complicated.” The paperback and e-book are available on Amazon, Flipkart and Bukr. The book has received an overwhelming response through the pre-order link across platforms.

About the Author Jitendra Chouksey (better known as JC), winner of the BusinessWorld Young Entrepreneur Award 2020, is a first-generation fitness entrepreneur who took a simple idea of helping his friends get fit over WhatsApp and turned it into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. Today, Fittr has trained and transformed over 200,000 people around the globe, provided jobs to over 600+ people and has democratized fitness. With a community spanning over 104 countries and 2 million people, Fittr is one of the hottest Indian startups backed by the likes of Suniel Shetty and Sequoia Capital! JC’s vision for the community stemmed from his own childhood fears as an obese kid who came from a humble background. He wants to transform over 50 million people and create 100,000 jobs in his endeavour while providing a safe and judgement free environment for people. JC lives in Pune with his wife and daughter.

About Fittr Founded in 2016 by Jitendra Chouksey, Fittr is one of the world’s largest community-first online health and fitness platforms. It focuses on democratising fitness by educating and empowering users to become fit. Today, Fittr has scaled to become a one-stop-shop for all nutrition and fitness needs. Its mission is to make 50 million people fit and create 100,000 meaningful career opportunities in the fitness industry.

For additional information, please visit https://www.fittr.com/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Lose Fat, Get Fittr: The Simple Science of Staying Healthy for Life PWR PWR

