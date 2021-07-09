Rubicon Research acquires Satara facility of Meditab Specialities

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Specialty pharma firm Rubicon Research on Friday said it has acquired Meditab Specialities' oral liquid dosage and nasal product manufacturing facility at Satara in Maharashtra.

Meditab Specialities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla.

Without disclosing the deal size, Rubicon Research said the Satara facility is cGMP compliant and MHRA (UK)-inspected production site.

The facility enables a strong and diverse pipeline of oral liquids for Rubicon Research, it said in a statement.

The company will seek additional regulatory approvals for the Satara site, including from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it added.

''The acquisition of an outstanding oral liquid and nasal inhalers manufacturing facility advances our plan to offer a wider portfolio to our customers,'' Rubicon Research CEO Parag Sancheti said.

These capabilities combined with Rubicon's research and development expertise strengthens the company's ability to offer best-in-class drug products across dosage forms, he added. ANU ANU

