MSN Labs enters into licence agreement with DRDE for COVID-19 drug 2-DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:00 IST
MSN Labs enters into licence agreement with DRDE for COVID-19 drug 2-DG
  • India

Drug firm MSN Laboratories on Friday said it has entered into a licence agreement with the Defence Research & Development Establishment (DRDE) for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), used for the treatment of COVID-19.

Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been granted permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients, MSN Labs said in a statement.

The company has entered into a licence agreement with DRDE and the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) establishments of DRDO for the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) in India, it added.

MSN labs will be launching the 2-DG as a twice-a-day product in sachet form under the brand name MSN 2D in strength of 2.34 g, the statement said.

