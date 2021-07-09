Elevator Industry Escalates its Mechanics Who kept the World Moving during Pandemic, with OOH Campaign

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) As humanity reeled under the onslaught of COVID-19 and the resultant uncertainty, the world applauded the millions of essential services workers who tirelessly toiled a great risk. We, and rightfully so, clapped for the healthcare and support workers, sanitation workers, grocery staff, delivery boys, bus drivers, fire men, police force and so on. Amidst the applause and outpouring of gratitude, the world overlooked the hundreds of thousands of invisible hands who ensured the working of the lifts, elevators and escalators that sustain cities and almost every aspect of our lives. Without the tag of essential services worker, elevator personnel rarely received priority for facilities and vaccinations or government support that are prioritised for designated essential service workers. Unrecognised as essential workers, elevator mechanics have been charged for lockdown violations as they moved from building to building and elevator to elevator to keep the world moving. Banned from using public or private transport, stories abound of mechanics who walked miles to attend to elevators. There are mechanics who through their on-duty exposure have got infected and in turn infected their families and sadly have also succumbed to this deadly virus. Speaking about the OOH (Out-Of-Home) media campaign Mr. TAK Mathews of ‘TAK Consulting’ said, “To right this grievous wrong and raise public awareness, ISEE has launched the public campaign ELEVATOR MECHANICS - You Keep the World Moving. It is, but a small step to urge the world to acknowledge the elevator mechanics, who despite their tireless work during difficult time, have been taken for granted.” “The first step of the campaign was through the outdoor media. Hoardings have been put up at premium and strategic locations of Mumbai - Marine Drive, Sion Flyover, Western Express Highway Jogeshwari and Bandra Thackeray flyover,” TAK Mathews added. No wonder, lately this hoarding campaign with a unique message has been a talking point among the people passing by these sites in Mumbai. Bimal Vora of Adlets provided support in getting this campaign rolling by releasing these premium locations and execution. In brief about ISEE International Sourcing Exposition for Elevators & Escalators (ISEE) is an industry event being held in Mumbai. The first edition which was initially scheduled for 5-7 November 2020, is now being rescheduled to 9th, 10th & 11th December 2021. The second edition will be held from 24-26 November 2022. For further information on the campaign or about ISEE/Expo, please visit www.tak-expo.net or mail priyanka@tak-expo.net. Image: OOH Campaign - Hoarding at Bandra, Mumbai.

PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)