Quess Corp doubles stake in Taskmo to 33.33 pc

IT services firm Quess Corp has more than doubled its stake in digital gig worker platform Taskmo to 33.33 per cent with an investment of about Rs 3.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 20:10 IST
IT services firm Quess Corp has more than doubled its stake in digital gig worker platform Taskmo to 33.33 per cent with an investment of about Rs 3.2 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Earlier, the company held a 16.12 per cent stake in Stellarslog Technovation Pvt Ltd, which operates under the name of Taskmo.

''This investment will strengthen Quess' presence in the digital gig economy and enable it to serve the demand for flexible gig workers from existing and new clients,'' according to a filing by Quess Corp.

Taskmo's turnover stood at Rs 1.25 crore in the financial year 2020-21, and the firm had over 20,000 users as on June 30, 2021.

''Taskmo is a leading platform that enables enterprises to outsource tasks to a distributed network of gig workers in India. It uses a proprietary algorithm for screening, training, deploying, and managing gig workers,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

