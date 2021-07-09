Airport, rail plans priority for Aurangabad: New Union minister Karad

Airport expansion, improvement of rail connectivity as well as attracting investments would be the main priorities for Aurangabad in Maharashtra, newly-appointed Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said on Friday.

Speaking to PTI, Karad, who was sworn in as Union minister of state for finance in the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, said expanding Aurangabad airport was the need of the hour and he would try to speed it up with the help of newly-appointed Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He also said funds for railway electrification were in place and his priority would be to get the Pune-Aurangabad plan kickstarted along with the doubling of the Nanded-Manmad route, which is an old demand.

''The new minister of state for railways is Raosaheb Danve (Lok Sabha MP from Jalna), who is from Marathwada, and the Aurangabad Pune route plan will surely go through,'' Karad said. The minister, a Rajya Sabha MP, said he wanted to bring investment to the region, and among the plans that will be vigorously pursued would be the building of an international convention centre here.

''I had spoken to NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who had recently visited Aurangabad. The work on identifying a plot of land for this project is underway,'' he said.

