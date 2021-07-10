Left Menu

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR by Rs 2 per litre from Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 10:03 IST
Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased milk prices in Delhi-NCR and other cities by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Sunday due to higher input costs.

It had last raised the milk prices in December 2019.

From July 1, Amul had hiked its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Mother Dairy said it is ''compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from July 11, 2021.'' The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.

''The company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multi-fold in the last one year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic,'' the statement said.

In the last one year, farm prices have increased to the tune of 8-10 per cent coupled with mounting operational costs of processing, packaging and logistics.

''It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last three-four weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent,'' Mother Dairy said.

Mother Dairy sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR.

