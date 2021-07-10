Left Menu

STPI inaugurates 'Atal Incubation Centre' in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:45 IST
Bengaluru, July 10 (PTI): Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) on Saturday announced the inauguration of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), a centre of excellence (CoE), here.

STPI-Bengaluru was shortlisted by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog to set up the incubation centre for innovative start-ups working in health care, IoT, ICT and e-commerce domains at a budget outlay of Rs 20 crore, a press release from the STPI said.

The target is to incubate about 65 innovative and disruptive technology start-ups over five years, the release said.

The AIC is spread over 10,000 sq.ft and is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, lab with health care equipment such as vital sign monitor, ECG simulator, neuro stimulator and 3D printer and common office facilities.

It is being supported by partners from industry/corporate, start-ups, venture capitalists and academia, the release added.

''The future of India lies in start-ups. We have 55 unicorns and during the beginning of 2021, we added 10 unicorns. Start-ups at STPI CoEs can solve global challenges,'' Omkar Rai, Director-General, STPI, said while inaugurating the CoE virtually.

''Beyond fostering start-ups to build innovative products in solving the challenges of industry, STPI CoEs can play a major role in creating many unicorns,'' he said.

The STPI, an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Central government, promotes development and export of software and software services, including information technology (IT)- enabled services from the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

