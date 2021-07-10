Left Menu

Milma chairman Balan Master, 74, dead

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 10-07-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 19:05 IST
Milma chairman Balan Master, 74, dead
  • Country:
  • India

Thrissur (Kerala), July 10 (PTI): P A Balan Master, Chairman, Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (KCMMF) or Milma, died here on Saturday.

He was 74 He was undergoing treatment for cerebral haemorrhage for the past one month.

A native of Avinissery here, Master is survived by his wife and two children.

A founding leader of Milma, Master had been active in the co-operative sector of the State for over four decades.

Serving as the director of KCMMF and its regional unions for the past 30 years, Master played a lead role in the growth of Milma as a dairy major of the country, having a network of over 3,000 primary co-operatives across the State with a million dairy farmers affiliated to them.

His dedication and vision had contributed in turning Milma into one of largest co-operative institutions with a turnover of Rs 3000 crore, a statement issued by Milma said.

He was Chairman of KCMMF for a period of 5 years.

As vice-president of Kerala Karshaka Congress, he also served as chairman, Ernakulam Regional Union, for two terms.

He was a teacher by profession.

His experience, empathy and managerial skills came in handy to steer Milma through the challenges during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was popular in the dairy sector as he was the President of Milk Societies Association and a member of the State Cooperative Union.

Before the formation of Milma, he was Director of Thrissur District Milk Supply Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021