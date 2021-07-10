Vehicle-check intensified on TN-Kerala border due to Zika
The district administration on Saturday intensified vehicle-check on the Tamil Nadu- Kerala border following the Zika virus outbreak in that State.
Tight vigil was maintained at 14 strategic points and checkposts at Walayar and Meenakshipuram, official sources said.
According to the sources, e-pass mandatory was mandatory for those entering the district from Kerala since the spread of Covid-19.
