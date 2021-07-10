PM always looks for synergies among ministries, says Goyal

Terming his new portfolio as 'roti, kapda and dukan', Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the prime minister has always looked for synergies among ministries and joined them together and has given him the opportunity to lead them.

His comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a major overhaul of the ministerial portfolios by dropping 12 senior ministers while inducting 15 Cabinet ministers.

Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the Textiles Ministry, besides being the Minister of Commerce and Industry; and the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always looked for synergies among ministries and have joined them together. For example, Power, Coal and Renewable Energy. He found the synergy between these ministries and gave me an opportunity to work in them. Then, he added Coal Ministry with Mines,'' Goyal said at a textile review meeting.

He said the prime minister then gave him the Railways portfolio and joined it with Coal as the connection between both the ministries is very deep.

''Then when I came to the Commerce Ministry it was linked with the Consumer Affairs Ministry and now he has added Textiles to my portfolio. One of my friends called and he said that I have now 'Roti, Kapda and Dukan' portfolios,'' Goyal said in a lighter vein.

On criticism of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation by opposition Congress, Goyal said, ''In my view, the priority given to cooperatives by the prime minister is a step toward realising the dream of Sardar Ballabhbhai Patel.'' If the cooperative sector works efficiently linking the producer and the consumer, the gap reduces and also becomes a vehicle for reaching remote areas, he stated.

''In Amul, the milk producer gets about 80 per cent of the amount paid by the consumers. It is possible only in the cooperative sector, no other sector can give such a high percentage. Even in banking, cooperatives are doing a wonderful job. They are serving people in remote villages and areas, which is not possible for big banks," he added.

Even in the sugar sector, the cooperatives have done wonderful work that has given a boost to the sector, he said.

''The home minister himself leading this ministry shows that the prime minister is giving high priority to the sector and how much the sector will contribute towards the prosperity of the nation going forward,'' Goyal added.

