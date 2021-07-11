Left Menu

2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying blaze

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management told KPHO-TV that the aircraft helping perform aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning near Wikieup, a tiny community of about 100, crashed around noon.

PTI | Wikieup | Updated: 11-07-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 09:52 IST
2 firefighters die as plane goes down while surveying blaze
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two firefighters died Saturday after a aircraft they were in to respond to a wildfire crashed in Mohave County, local media reported. The Arizona Bureau of Land Management told KPHO-TV that the aircraft helping perform aerial reconnaissance and command and control over the Cedar Basin Fire burning near Wikieup, a tiny community of about 100, crashed around noon. The two crew members on board did not survive, officials told KPHO and the Arizona Republic. The plane performing aerial reconnaissance helps direct aviation resources responding to a wildfire, said Dolores Garcia, a spokesperson for the bureau, told the Republic.

Garcia said these firefighters are one of the earliest personnel responding to a wildfire.

The lightning-caused Cedar Basin Fire has burned 300 acres (121 hectares). The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021