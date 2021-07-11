Six of top-10 valued companies lose Rs 92,147 cr in market valuation

Six of the 10 most valued companies took a combined hit of Rs 92,147.28 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries leading the losers' chart.

Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (mcap). On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank posted gains in mcap.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dived Rs 43,574.83 crore to Rs 11,86,563.20 crore and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 35,500.88 crore to Rs 13,14,293.35 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever Limited tumbled Rs 9,139.9 crore to Rs 5,75,555.28 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 1,981.5 crore to reach Rs 6,65,930.24 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 1,102.33 crore to Rs 4,42,302.42 crore State Bank of India's by Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 3,78,046.54 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 11,689.01 crore to Rs 8,30,002.67 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 8,332.62 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,70,380.58 crore.

HDFC's mcap jumped Rs 3,909.44 crore to Rs 4,50,850.54 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 763.21 crore to Rs 3,41,000.47 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 companies' chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank in that order.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 98.48 points or 0.18 per cent.

