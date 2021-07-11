'Bulky Cabinet' of no use if public investments not higher: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Sunday hit out at the government over reports of a steep fall in infrastructure expenditure and a dip in vaccination rates, saying that a ''bulky Cabinet'' is of no use if public investments are not higher.

In a series of tweets, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the Narendra Modi government must spend more to build infrastructure generating jobs and demand. ''Change of faces and a bulky cabinet is of no use: stop the 'thank you' ad-gimmicks and spend allocated money on vaccines. This is disastrous. When higher public investments are needed to revive the economy and secure livelihoods, government expenditures fall sharply by 41.6 per cent,'' he said.

He further asked the government to explain where the money is being spent.

''Where is the money from ongoing loot of national assets and monstrous petrol hike excise? To feed Modi government PR propaganda and spin? Or build PM's new house and buy luxury planes? The world is spending on jobs and helping people reconstruct their lives, but no, the Indian government is not,'' he said.

Yechury said that COVID-19 is far from over and the only way to protect people is through vaccines. ''(The) Centre (is) unable to spend Rs 35,000 crore and provide vaccines to all. The dip in vaccination rates can cost us thousands of lives. Every life matters,'' he said.

Attaching a report which shows that India is among the countries with the lowest share of people who have received at least one dose of vaccination, Yechury said that a new Cabinet is of no use if vaccines are not provided.

''This is where India stands thanks to the complete mismanagement and hubris of this government,'' he said.

