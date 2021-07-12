Haptik Announces Intelligent Virtual Assistants on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Businesses can now drive enhanced customer experiences using Haptik's AI-powered virtual assistant MUMBAI, India, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haptik today announced it has launched an Intelligent Virtual Assistant on Salesforce AppExchange, that empowers customers to handle high-peaks of service requests and queries while saving cost overheads. Enterprises can switch to a better brand experience and stay ahead of the curve using Haptik's intelligent virtual assistant.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Haptik's Intelligent Virtual Assistant is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000ONXqaEAH Haptik's Intelligent Virtual Assistant Haptik's 24/7 virtual assistant acts as the frontline of customer support by answering FAQs, automatically creating tickets for service requests, improving First Response time while allowing agents to focus on high-risk issues that require multiple human touchpoints. The integration also enables contextual AI to Agent Handoff that brings support agents up to speed with the issue before entering a live conversation with the customer, resulting in an enhanced resolution rate. Businesses can benefit from Haptik's advanced NLU capabilities such as Small talk, Sentiment Analysis, Agent Routing Logic, etc, along with 100+ interactive UI elements to have engaging customer conversations.

Vice President and General Manager at Haptik, Pratyush Kukreja, said: ''Integrating Haptik's Conversational AI technology with Service Cloud will allow Enterprise businesses to level up their CX strategy by leveraging Hapitk's AI engine to power automated and personalized customer interactions for frontline support while freeing up live agents to focus on complex issues and scale support efficiently. Additionally, the omnichannel deployment capabilities and vernacular readiness of Haptik's Intelligent Virtual Assistant solution will help power-up customer support strategy for mature dotcoms and enterprises globally.'' ''Haptik's Intelligent Virtual Assistants is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing enterprises with an innovative way to scale customer,'' said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. ''AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.'' About Salesforce AppExchange Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Haptik Part of $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100Mn devices, and processed over 3Bn conversations. The company was featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, G2 Crowd, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. For more information visit: https://haptik.ai

