PLUSS to supply locally developed temperature-controlled boxes to Dr Reddy's for Sputnik V storage

PLUSS Advanced Technologies on Monday said it will supply its indigenously developed temperature-controlled boxes to Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories, for the storage and transport of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy's initiated a limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad on May 14. The ongoing pilot has been scaled up to over 27 cities across India ahead of the commercial launch.

Advertisement

The 'Celsure Covid Suraksha' box can maintain inside-temperature passively, without electricity, at desired levels for over 100 hours, according to a statement.

It can also serve as an energy-efficient and safer alternative to refrigerated containers, conventional ice-packs or even dry ice, which are considered hazardous, unsustainable and unsafe for carrying in airlines, the statement added.

PLUSS has developed over 35 temperature maintenance products indigenously using Phase Change Material (PCM), for a variety of applications.

''PLUSS Advanced Technologies will supply 'Celsure Covid Suraksha' box to Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, for optimal temperature-controlled transport and storage for the Sputnik V vaccine, in India,'' said the statement.

According to the company, its patented Celsure box with the PCM technology will control and maintain the temperature, currently minus 18 degree centigrade (-18°C), required to ensure the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The partnership entails turnkey engagement with the Delhi-based company for the box packaging , with PLUSS providing pre-conditioned box right at Dr Reddy's warehouse to be readily used for Sputnik V packing, said the statement.

A separate specialised conditioning centre has been set up locally in Hyderabad with a fleet of ''rapid PCM recharging stations'' and mechanisms built for ''track and trace''. This model meets highest standard of cold-chain supply management and is highly scalable to meet the country's demand of vaccine doses in a short period of time, PLUSS said.

PLUSS Chief Executive Officer Samit Jain said, ''It is a privilege to be a part of Dr Reddy's effort to provide the Sputnik V vaccine to the widest number of people and assist with the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.'' Jain added that in order to meet the demand, the company has added to its manufacturing capacity and will continue work towards ensuring the vaccine reaches safely to its destination.

Besides Sputnik V, Celsure is also available in variants that offer precise freeze-free 2°C to 8°C, addressing use cases both at first and last mile for carrying freeze-sensitive vaccines, the company stated.

The use of traditional ice packs kept the vaccines exposed to the risk of freezing, one of the highest contributors to global vaccine wastage, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)