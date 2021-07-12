Left Menu

JK Tyre ties up with Ki Mobility to enhance retail presence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:29 IST
Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) JK Tyre has further expanded its retail presence with the onboarding of digital automotive aftermarket platform Ki Mobility Solutions.

The move is expected to help the tyre maker shore up its market share across two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments, a release said on Monday.

A part of MyTVS facility, Ki Mobility Solutions Private Ltd (KMS) has over 1,000 outlets.

''This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will not just help us in providing 24 hours assistance to the customer but act as a catalyst to strengthen our service portfolio range across the country,'' said Dinesh Dasani, VP-Replacement Sales, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

With this tie-up, the company is confident of developing a large service network to drive the next phase of growth and deliver best practices in the aftermarket tyre service business, he said.

The value-added sharing of services through this alignment will enhance product value through processes like total wheel alignment, automatic tyre changing, nitrogen inflation, radial tyre repairs, etc., resulting in better customer service, the company said.

''We are delighted to partner with JK Tyre to provide full portfolio tyre care solutions to our customers. We will be able to service tyre care needs to over three million customers which will increase to 10 million customers in the next two years through our digital ecosystem of over 1,000+ multi brand service network,'' said G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions.

Ki Mobility is confident that it would be able to increase market share for JK Tyre across two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

