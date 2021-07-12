Left Menu

India terminates probe against Japan on certain type of PVC resin imports

Both India and Japan are members of this organisation.The duty helps in providing a level-playing field to the domestic industry in terms of pricing of a product in the domestic market. Pricing is a key component after quality of products in any market.The bilateral trade between India and Japan fell to USD 15.4 billion in 2020-21 from about USD 17 billion in the previous fiscal year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:35 IST
India terminates probe against Japan on certain type of PVC resin imports
  • Country:
  • India

India has terminated a probe into an alleged increase in imports of a certain type of PVC resin from Japan following a request from the domestic industry.

The PVC resin is used in building and construction, automotive, and medical industries.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, in September 2020 initiated a bilateral safeguard investigation into imports of 'PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Suspension Grade Resin' from Japan.

DCW, DCM Shriram and Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls had filed an application for initiation of the investigation.

The application was filed under the India-Japan free trade pact, officially dubbed as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

According to a termination order of the DGTR, in March this year, the domestic industry informed the directorate that they have decided to withdraw the application in view of changes in the market situation in recent period.

''In view of the aforesaid request made by the applicants, the director general hereby terminates the investigation initiated on September 8, 2020,'' it said.

The applicants had sought imposition of safeguard duty on the particular PVC resin.

Safeguard duty is imposed as part of trade remedy measures and it is permitted under the global trade rules of the World Trade Organization. Both India and Japan are members of this organisation.

The duty helps in providing a level-playing field to the domestic industry in terms of pricing of a product in the domestic market. Pricing is a key component after quality of products in any market.

The bilateral trade between India and Japan fell to USD 15.4 billion in 2020-21 from about USD 17 billion in the previous fiscal year. Trade balance is in favour of Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021