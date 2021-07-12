Left Menu

Longines extends its warranty to five years on all automatic models

With centuries of watchmaking expertise, Longines has played a pioneering role in a number of technological advances and continues to display an unwavering commitment to innovation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:25 IST
Longines extends its warranty to five years on all automatic models
5-year warranty on all Longines Automatic Models . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): With centuries of watchmaking expertise, Longines has played a pioneering role in a number of technological advances and continues to display an unwavering commitment to innovation. Its constant pursuit of excellence has allowed it to extend its warranty to five years on all models equipped with a silicon balance-spring. Silicon is a light, corrosion-resistant material that remains unaffected by normal temperature variations, magnetic fields and atmospheric pressure. Its unique properties improve the watch's precision and longevity.

Longines is gradually fitting all of its product lines with silicon due to its technical characteristics and is proud to announce the extension of its international warranty on all automatic timepieces. "At Longines, we strive for watchmaking excellence and work tirelessly to ensure the complete satisfaction of our customers," said Matthias Breschan, Longines CEO. "This warranty guarantees peace of mind for our customers and the assurance of a precise, reliable, and quality timepiece." He adds, "Our recent technological developments have given us the opportunity to offer this extended warranty on all our automatic models. Proof that our quality standards continue to inn prove."

The new 5-year warranty will come into effect on August 1, 2021 and will be based on the end consumer's purchase date detailed on the warranty certificate. It will also apply to all automatic Longines watches purchased after January 1, 2021. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021