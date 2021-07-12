Left Menu

ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:58 IST
ABB commissions actuators for Bilt Graphic Paper remotely
Global technology company ABB on Monday said that it has set a new global standard with remote commissioning of actuators for Bilt Graphic Paper Products Ltd, Ballarpur.

The company in a statement said that for the first time an ABB cross machine direction control engineer has provided remote commissioning support for an upgrade of this kind, the modernization project was successfully and seamlessly delivered due to the world-class domain expertise of the team.

The BGPPL, a subsidiary of Bilt Paper B.V., manufactures coated and uncoated woodfree paper as well as copy paper from multiple facilities located in the state of Maharashtra. ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. ABB’s Process Automation business is a leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

