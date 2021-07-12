Left Menu

Revolt Motors to re-open bookings for RV400 from Jul 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:30 IST
Revolt Motors to re-open bookings for RV400 from Jul 15
  • Country:
  • India

EV maker Revolt Motors on Monday said it will re-open bookings of its flagship electric motorcycle – RV400 for the second time across the six operational cities from July 15.

All interested buyers who missed booking their RV400 the last time can now book the unit on the company website, the company said in a statement.

The brand, currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, had opened for bookings last month and received a robust response from customers.

The company had to close the bookings for the model in less than two hours of going live. The deliveries of the booked motorcycles will start from September 2021.

The RV400 comes with a 3.24 KWh lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h.

The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing and customised sounds among others.

RV400 features three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021