Odisha CM lays foundation for 2 world-class cancer care institutions in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday laid the foundation for two state-of-the-art cancer care institutions at info valley here.

The institutions are Bagchi-Sri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre.

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subrato Bagchi and wife Sushmita Bagchi, have donated Rs 340 crore for these two global standard cancer-care institutions, a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

Sri Shankar Foundation will run the 750 bedded cancer hospital, while the Bengaluru based hospice foundation will run the palliative care unit.

The palliative care unit will have 110 beds and will provide free service.

Both the projects will offer world-class cancer and palliative care facilities and will help Bhubaneswar to become a leading centre of the country in cancer care and palliative services, the statement said.

Addressing a gathering, Patnaik said that both the institutions will help the patients of Odisha, especially the poor, in accessing quality health care facilities.

He assured that the state government will provide all support for its early completion to serve the people.

Patnaik congratulated Susmita Bagchi and Subroto Bagchi for their philanthropy and noble efforts to create two world-class institutions in Odisha.

''Their philanthropy is an inspiration for Odisha and the people will remember them for their contribution,'' the chief minister said.

Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, led by Dr Srinath, is setting up the cancer hospital which will work on a cross- subsidy model, Patnaik said.

''I am sure this centre will become the leading research institution and attract oncologists from across the world to serve humanity,'' he said.

Patnaik said that Shri Kishore Rao and Gurmeet Randhawa, founders of Bangalore Hospice Trust and their team have been serving the needs of the dying with dignity for over 25 years through their Karunashraya.

''We are happy that such a kind of institution providing world-class palliative care is now being set up in Odisha. It is heartening to note that world-class Palliative care would be completely free of cost,'' the chief minister said.

Dr Srinath of Shankar Cancer Foundation expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Bagchi family for this noble initiative.

He said that the hospital will be a one-stop cancer centre with all the treatment facilities including bone marrow transplantation. The hospital will have a PG Training facility on oncology, he added.

Dr Gurmit Randhawa of Karunashraya said that the palliative centre in Bhubaneswar will be developed as the best palliative care facility in the world.

They will train over 25,000 people, including tribal women, in the next five years.

Subrato Bagchi said, ''We are starting this initiative on the day of Rath Jatra and there cannot be a more devotional work than serving people.'' PTI AAM MM MM

