3 dead as bus hits motorcycle in UP's Firozabad

Three persons, including two women, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a bus here Tuesday, police said.

They said a three-year-old boy, also on the motorcycle, has received serious injuries in the incident and been taken to an Agra hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Shikohabad police station SHO Pramod Kumar Malik said the three deceased -- the 26-year-old Sunny and two women named Neeraj (25) and Reshu (24) -- were residents of Khairgarh area of the district. Three-year-old Mayank is son of Neeraj, he said.

The incident happened when they were returning from Balaji Mandir in Shikohabad. A sleeper coach bus coming from Etawah hit their two-wheeler on National Highway-2, police said.

Mayank was seriously injured and was taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Agra for treatment, they said.

The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding the driver fled from the spot with the bus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)