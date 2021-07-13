Left Menu

Ransomware gang REvil's websites become unreachable

REvil - a Russia-linked cybercrime ring which in recent weeks claimed responsibility for a sprawling ransomware outbreak that affected https://www.reuters.com/technology/hackers-demand-70-million-liberate-data-held-by-companies-hit-mass-cyberattack-2021-07-05 an estimated 800 to 1,500 businesses worldwide - was already drawing top-level U.S. government attention. President Joe Biden hinted on Friday the United States could take more aggressive action soon where ransomware was concerned.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:07 IST
Ransomware gang REvil's websites become unreachable

Websites run by the ransomware gang REvil suddenly became unreachable on Tuesday.

Ransomware gang websites can be unreliable, and it was unclear whether the site's disappearance was a momentary fluke or whether the hackers had been taken offline. Vanishing acts are common in the ransomware world, where gangs tend to disappear and rebrand when they begin attracting too much heat.

Both the group's payment portal and its blog, which named and shamed their victims who refused to pay, were unreachable on Tuesday. REvil - a Russia-linked cybercrime ring which in recent weeks claimed responsibility for a sprawling ransomware outbreak that affected https://www.reuters.com/technology/hackers-demand-70-million-liberate-data-held-by-companies-hit-mass-cyberattack-2021-07-05 an estimated 800 to 1,500 businesses worldwide - was already drawing top-level U.S. government attention.

President Joe Biden hinted on Friday the United States could take more aggressive action soon where ransomware was concerned. Asked https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-cyber-biden-putin-idAFKCN2EF1XN by a Reuters correspondent on Friday whether it would make sense to attack the Russian servers used in such intrusions, Biden paused, smiled and said: "Yes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021