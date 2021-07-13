Zuari Agro Chemicals resumes operations of Mahad plant

Zuari Agro Chemicals on Tuesday said it has resumed operations of its SSP plant in Mahad, Maharashtra.

The company resumed operations of the plant with the supply of raw materials having been tied up, Zuari Agro Chemicals said in a BSE filing.

Zuari Agro Chemicals further informed that its NPK A Plant has been shut down due to unavailability of raw materials. “We will inform you once the plant operations resume,” the company added.

