Left Menu

Bill introduced in US House seeks to strengthen its ties with countries in Indo-Pacific region

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 05:28 IST
Bill introduced in US House seeks to strengthen its ties with countries in Indo-Pacific region
  • Country:
  • United States

Describing the Indian Ocean region a vitally important part of the Indo-Pacific where the United States has political, economic, and security interests, a US lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to strengthen ties with the countries in the region, particularly India, Australia and Japan.

As a part of the United States engagement in the Indo-Pacific, it shall be the policy of the United States to strengthen engagement with the countries in the Indian Ocean region, including with governments, civil society, and private sectors, to promote America's political engagement with the region, it said.

Introduced by Congressman Joaquin Castro, the ''Indian Ocean Region Strategic Review Act'' calls for continuing to build the United States-India relationship in order to regularise security cooperation through the negotiation of agreements concerning access, communication, and navigation.

It also seeks to promote cooperation with United States allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan and Australia, and major defense partners, including India, and NATO allies, including the United Kingdom and France, to support a rules-based order in such a region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global
4
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021