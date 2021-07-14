ADROSONIC carves out Quality Model Office, makes in-house war horse Neeraj its Head

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India In a heart-warming gesture to promote in-house talent and recognise sterling contributions to the growth of the organisation, Digital consulting company ADROSONIC has elevated its program manager Mr Neeraj Kumar as the Head of ‘Quality Model Office’.

With growth, it is important to ensure ADROSONIC preserves its quality-driven and stakeholder-centric service delivery approach. Quality Model Office has been set up to ensure 'Quality Governance' in every aspect of delivery. Neeraj, who has been associated with ADROSONIC since its inception, will be heading this and reporting to co-founder and COO Ms Sonal.

In his new role, Neeraj will be responsible for establishing Quality Model Governance, best practices, and optimising delivery efficiency, processes and procedures in quality across all service units and functions within ADROSONIC.

An engineering graduate from BIT, Mesra, Neeraj recently completed his senior management programme from IIM Ahmedabad.

Going down the memory lane, an elated Neeraj said: “I joined ADROSONIC as a Manager Consultant in 2014 and since then the journey and experience has been phenomenal. From a QA services team, we are now a Digital Assurance Services unit. The employee-oriented rich culture at ADROSONIC has enabled us to learn, collaborate and grow while working on challenging assignments.” “I am really thankful to management at ADROSONIC for sponsoring my Senior Management Programme from IIM Ahmedabad recently, which has enabled me to add more value and contribute more to the organisation,” he added.

ADROSONIC co-founder and COO Ms Sonal said: “Neeraj has been a pillar of support for our core team since inception. His elevation is well-deserved. As the company vests him with more responsibilities, I wish him luck for a fascinating growth trajectory ahead.” About ADROSONIC ADROSONIC is an innovative, business-focused Digital consulting firm empowering organisations with a complete framework of IT Solutions and Services. A trusted partner for both service and product-based companies, ADROSONIC has a global presence with offices in India, UK, USA & South America. Possessing competencies in the fields of Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, CRM services, Application Services, and Digital Quality Assurance, ADROSONIC strives to pave the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations.

Visit https://www.adrosonic.com/ for more information and follow us on @adrosonic on Twitter and ADROSONIC on LinkedIn.

