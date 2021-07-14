Left Menu

UK nod paves way for AstraZeneca-Alexion deal to close next week

"We are very pleased to have secured this critical final clearance," said finance chief Marc Dunoyer. A management shake-up at AstraZeneca following the completion of the merger is expected.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 12:34 IST
UK nod paves way for AstraZeneca-Alexion deal to close next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

AstraZeneca's $39 billion buyouts of U.S.-based rare diseases business Alexion is expected to close next week as Britain's competition watchdog cleared the deal on Wednesday.

The merger, which will beef up AstraZeneca's line of cancer medicines, is expected to close on July 21, the drugmaker, a major COVID-19 vaccine producer, said. The Competition and Markets Authority began a review of the deal in May to check if that could reduce competition in Britain or other markets.

It decided not to initiate a broader probe into the deal following its initial assessment. The clearance follows that from Europe earlier this month. "We are very pleased to have secured this critical final clearance," said finance chief Marc Dunoyer.

A management shake-up at AstraZeneca following the completion of the merger is expected. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had said it would move Dunoyer to head Alexion, while Aradhana Sarin will move in the opposite direction to be AstraZeneca's finance head.

The drugmaker said it plans to give an updated 2021 outlook for the combined company "in due course".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021